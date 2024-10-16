Bank robbed in Manipur's Kakching

Imphal, Oct 16 (PTI) A public sector bank was robbed at gunpoint in Manipur's Kakching district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened at the branch of UCO Bank in Kakching Bazar around 3 pm, they said.

CCTV footage showed masked men forcing the unarmed guard and bankers to guide them inside the branch, they added.

As per preliminary calculations, not more than Rs 6 lakh in cash was robbed from the bank, officials said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

Police said that were searching for those behind the robbery. PTI CORR SOM