Bank robbery attempt foiled in J-K’s Kathua; 2 arrested

Jammu, Feb 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a bank robbery attempt in Kathua district with the arrest of two burglars.

Ankush Sharma and Sunil Singh broke open the side wall of the J&K Bank premises in the Hatli area and tried to reach the strong room during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

He said a patrolling party of police noticed some suspicious movement within the bank and rushed to the scene. But both the burglars fled taking advantage of darkness.

However, they were traced to the Kootah area of Hiranagar within hours of the incident and arrested, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS RHL