Bank staffer duped of Rs 1.6 lakh by man promising credit card fee waiver

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) A woman staffer of a leading bank was duped of Rs 1.60 lakh by a man posing as an employee of the same lender, a police official said on Monday.

The accused called up Vallari Marne and asked her to use internet banking to ensure she is not charged yearly fee of Rs 2000 on her credit card, the official said.

"After she followed some instructions of the accused, the victim realised that two OTPs had been used to withdraw Rs 1.6 lakh from her account through two transactions. On her complaint, a case was registered against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the BKC police station official said. PTI ZA BNM