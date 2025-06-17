Banke Bihari temple corridor protest temporarily suspended after MP Hema Malini's assurance

Mathura (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Women from the Banke Bihari temple's sevayat Goswami community, who have been staging protests for the past three weeks against a proposed temple corridor and the government's plan to form a trust for the temple's management, on Tuesday, decided to temporarily suspend their agitation.

The decision came after Mathura MP Hema Malini assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the chief minister.

The women, belonging to the families of temple sevayats and local traders, met Hema Malini at her residence in Vrindavan and in the meeting elaborated on the reasons behind their protest and sought redressal of their apprehensions regarding the project.

They expressed fears that if displaced from their current location, they would not be able to perform the seva-puja of Thakurji (deity) as smoothly as before.

They also voiced concern that the traditions of the temple and the heritage of the narrow lanes (Kunj gallis) would be adversely affected.

Submitting a memorandum to the MP, the women requested that their plea be placed before the chief minister. "We are confident that if our views are presented to the chief minister with empathy, he will understand our sentiments and find a middle path between the government's plan and our demands," one of the protesters said.

Talking to reporters, Hema Malini acknowledged that there might have been some gaps in communication with the protesting families regarding the project.

"But the government is working for the public's convenience. I will certainly raise this issue before the chief minister," she assured.

She added that the families feared that the corridor would push them farther from the temple, causing practical difficulties in performing rituals.

"They have been assured that no one will be forced to move outside Vrindavan. The administration is making arrangements for them within Vrindavan's limits," she said.

Hema Malini also emphasised the necessity of the corridor and said, "Some among them do not want the corridor at all, but with the increasing number of pilgrims, it is our duty to provide the necessary facilities. If the corridor is not built now, it will become even more difficult later," she noted.

She further stated that while the corridor is essential, she would ensure that all stakeholders' sentiments are respected and conveyed to the government.

The women also demanded that the ordinance for forming a trust to manage the temple be withdrawn entirely.

Among those who submitted the memorandum included Neelam Goswami, Sunita Goswami, Suman Goswami and others. PTI COR ABN HIG