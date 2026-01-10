Banker cheated of Rs 19.86 lakh by man claiming to be construction firm employee

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) A bank manager in Bhayander in Thane district was cheated of Rs 19.86 lakh by a fraudster posing as a high-profile client, a police official said on Saturday.

On January 2, the bank manager received a call from a man who identified himself as Naresh Rajput of one Vinayak Builders and said he was interested in placing a Rs 2 crore fixed deposit and sought assistance with an RTGS transfer, the Bhayander police station official informed.

"He even sent a fake mail that displayed the letterhead of the construction firm, following which the victim processed an RTGS of Rs 19.86 lakh. The fraud was revealed when the real Naresh Rajput came to the branch seeking details of this transaction. The victim even made the person talk to the accused, who abruptly cut the call," the official said.

An unidentified person has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating by personation and other offences, Bhayander police station inspector Jitendra Kamble said. PTI COR BNM