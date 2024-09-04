Banker commits suicide by jumping from Atal Setu

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old banker allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the trans-harbour Atal Setu here, police said on Wednesday.

Alex Regi, a Pune resident who worked for a nationalised bank, stopped his car on the bridge on Monday, and jumped into the sea.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, said a Nhava-Sheva police official.

The body was found later.

His family members told police that he was under work pressure, but no suicide note has been recovered. Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK