Banking facilities should reach people in border villages: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Oct 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday said banking facilities should reach people in the border villages and circle headquarters in the state.

Advertisment

Parnaik, during a meeting with SBI Chief General Manager (North East circle), Vincent Menachery Devassy, said such initiatives would facilitate in providing basic necessities to the villagers in line with the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The governor also said that disbursement of loans to farmers needs to be expedited, according to an official statement.

He urged bank officials to avail the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ (service at your doorstep) platform in the state to create awareness among people about the services provided by financial institutions.

Devassy, while apprising the governor about the initiatives taken by the bank, assured of simplifying the process of providing loans to beneficiaries.

He also said the bank will initiate steps to spread awareness among the people on availing loans for startups and matters related to insurance, the release added. PTI UPL RBT