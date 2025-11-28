Banks, insurance companies’ offices to support Amaravati financially: Nirmala Sitharaman

Amaravati, Nov 28 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday laid the foundation stone for new offices of 15 public sector banks and insurance companies here The projects involving financial institutions such as SBI, LIC, NABARD and others will see a combined investment of Rs 1,328 crore with the potential to generate 6,541 jobs in the region.

“Amaravati, which started with scientific consultations, needs financial support and with that view the foundation stone for 15 financial institutions was laid,” Sitharaman told the gathering.

She described the gathering of all major PSU banks and insurance companies on one financial street as a ‘historic first’ for any state capital in India.

Thanking the heads of these financial institutions for turning up on a single day, the FM praised the Chief Minister's efforts in restarting the stalled capital project, likening it to Brahma Yagna' (a herculean task).

She also highlighted the Prime Minister's support for the initiative.

“Building a new capital with a detailed plan is not an ordinary thing…I am very confident that it will be very soon realised as a good robust capital for a very prosperous state of Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

Noting that the sacrifices of Amaravati farmers should not be forgotten, Sitharaman urged banks and insurance companies to extend services to them.

She advised banks not to limit their role to extending Rs 2 lakh loan through Kisan Credit Cards to farmers but go beyond this service, especially at a time when middleclass aspirations are rising and demand for nutritious food and fruits is increasing.

The Union Finance Minister claimed that 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty.

She called on banks to support horticulture farmers from nine Rayalaseema districts in Andhra Pradesh to market their produce, saying train loads of fruits are being dispatched to faraway places such as Delhi and Mumbai.

Lauding the state's deal with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to set a planetarium in Amaravati, Sitharaman reminded that the southern state used to be strong in sciences but now the focus went towards IT.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister called on the financial institutions which were allotted land to construct iconic buildings in Amaravati.

The CM said Andhra Pradesh inked an agreement with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to build a planetarium in Amaravati and was allotted five acres of land.

Exuding confidence that Amaravati constructions will be completed by 2028, he said seven national highways and railway lines will connect the greenfield capital city.

“We are developing Amaravati as a green and blue city. We will build Amaravati in such a way that the country will be proud…We are going to set up a quantum computer in Quantum Valley,” said Naidu.

On the financial district in Amaravati, the TDP supremo said it is being planned to enable massive financial transactions.

Thanking nearly 30,000 farmers who pooled upto 34,000 acres of land for the greenfield capital, Naidu claimed that Amaravati is the only place in the world where such an ‘inspirational’ exercise took place.

Naidu also said the Polavaram irrigation project will be completed by 2027 and dedicated to the country.

Companies which were once allegedly reluctant to invest in Andhra Pradesh are returning to the state with the assurance of the TDP-led NDA government, he said.

Further, Naidu expressed confidence that India will emerge as the number one economy by 2047.

Moreover, he observed that the state is recovering a great deal, powered by the cooperation from the Central government and added that Amaravati will be unstoppable with its support. PTI STH ROH