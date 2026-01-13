Banned Chinese kite string injures youth; Odisha police launch raids ahead of Makar Sankranti

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (PTI) A youth was critically injured after a banned Chinese kite string slit his throat in Bhubaneswar on the eve of Makar Sankranti, prompting the Police to conduct raids and seize manja threads from markets across the state.

The incident occurred in the Pokhariput area when Kamala Kanta was travelling on a scooter and came in contact with the sharp kite string, police said.

He sustained severe injuries to his throat and also hurt his fingers while attempting to remove the thread. The youth was initially admitted to Capital Hospital here and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition remained critical, a family member said.

Despite repeated warnings, some traders continue to sell the banned manja thread.

Following Tuesday’s incident, the police carried out raids in markets in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri and seized several bundles of banned kite strings.

Puri City DSP Prasant Kumar Sahu said the police have been conducting awareness campaigns through mobile vans, urging people not to use banned kite strings during the Makar Sankranti festival.

Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said that, as prior warnings have already been issued, use of banned manja will be treated as use of a weapon and strict action will be taken against violators.

Flying kites during Makar Sankranti is a tradition in various parts of India.