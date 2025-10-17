Banned cough syrup worth Rs 2 crore recovered from goods train in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 17 (PTI) Banned cough syrup worth around Rs 2 crore has been recovered from a goods train at Jirania railway station in Tripura, police said on Friday.

The recovery was made following a search operation on Thursday that commenced around 4.30 pm and concluded in the early hours of Friday, they said.

“In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, a joint operation was carried out by the Government Railway Police Force (GRP), customs department and Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday,” an official release said.

“During the coordinated raid, the teams successfully recovered 90,000 bottles of banned Escuf syrup (100 ml each) from two goods train wagons stationed at Jirania railway station in West Tripura,” it said.

No arrest has yet been made in connection with the seizure. PTI PS RBT