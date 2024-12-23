Banned drugs seized, 3 held in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Dec 23 (PTI) The East Singhbhum District Police arrested three people and seized prohibited drugs worth over Rs 25 lakh during raids conducted at some places, including a medical store in Olidih area, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, a police raid team headed by SP (Rural) Rishava Garg conducted the raids on Sunday and recovered banned drugs like cough syrup bottles and specific medicines, they said. The medical store owner was among those arrested, a police officer said.

“We will not rule out the possibility of the involvement of more people in this illegal trade...the medical store has been sealed,” Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BS RBT