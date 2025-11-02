Banned gutka, tobacco of Rs 16.5 lakh seized in Thane; 1 held

Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) Police have seized banned gutka and other tobacco items valued at Rs 16.5 lakh and concealed within cloth bundles in a tempo and arrested one person in this connection in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Sunday.

A police officer noticed the tempo moving suspiciously near Nagla Bunder on Ghodbunder Road in the wee hours of October 30 and stopped it for inspection.

When questioned about the consignment, the driver gave evasive answers, prompting a detailed search.

"Upon checking, the tempo was found to be loaded with 130 cloth bundles. A further inspection revealed that banned tobacco and gutka packets were concealed inside some of these bundles," the police said in the statement.

The products were seized and the tempo driver, a resident of Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, was arrested, they said.

A case was registered against the tempo driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act.

"We are probing the supply network and possible involvement of others in the racket," a police official said. PTI COR GK