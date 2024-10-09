Banned gutka, tobacco products of Rs 5.3 lakh seized from tempo; driver held

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) Police have arrested a 22-year-old tempo driver after seizing the banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 5.32 lakh from his vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

A police team spotted the tempo on K B Road in Ambernath area on October 6 and intercepted it on the basis of suspicion.

During a search, the police found the banned items in the vehicle, the official said.

The police enquired with the tempo driver, who could not give a satisfactory reply about the banned goods following which he was arrested.

A case was registered against the driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the FDA regulations, the official said.

The police were trying to find out the source of the goods and to whom the accused planned to sell them, he added. PTI COR GK