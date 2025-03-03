Banned gutka, tobacco products of Rs 6.32 lakh seized in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 3 (PTI) Police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 6.32 lakh from a tempo on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

Based on a tip, the police maintained surveillance in Ghol village at Charoti toll naka in Dahanu area on Saturday and spotted the tempo passing through Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

The tempo was stopped and during checking, different brands of gutka and tobacco products of Rs 6,32,900 were seized, the official from Kasa police station said.

The vehicle was also impounded and a case was registered against its driver and helper under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations. PTI COR GK