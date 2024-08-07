Banned gutka, tobacco products of Rs 6.4 lakh seized in Thane; 1 held

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) Police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 6.41 lakh and arrested a 34-year-old man in this connection in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip, a police team raided the residence of the accused in Rabodi area on Monday and seized the stock of different brands of gutka and tobacco items, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food and Drug Administration regulations, the official from Rabodi police station said.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra. PTI COR GK