Banned gutka, tobacco products seized; shop owner held

Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) Police have arrested a 'paan' stall owner after seizing the banned gutka and tobacco products of Rs 1.12 lakh from his outlet in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

An inspection was conducted on Saturday at the stall located in Kalyan area.

The police found there gutka and other banned tobacco products meant for sale, the official said.

The 41-year-old shop owner was arrested on Sunday and booked under relevant legal provisions, he added. PTI COR GK