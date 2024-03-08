Banned gutka, tobacco products valued at Rs 8 lakh seized in Thane district

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at about Rs 8 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi area raided a paan stall on Wednesday and found it to be storing and selling gutka and tobacco products that are prohibited in the state over public health concerns.

The seized items are valued at Rs 7.77 lakh, he said, adding that an FIR has been registered against Farman Ahmad Manzoor Ansari (24), who was operating the stall, and three more individuals. PTI COR NR