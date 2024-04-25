Banned gutka, tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at nearly Rs 10 lakh concealed in a consignment of wheat, the police said here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Acting on a complaint, a team from Turbhe police station intercepted a truck near Pawne MIDC on Tuesday.

Two men on the truck told the police that they had brought the wheat from Guna district in Madhya Pradesh and were to deliver the consignment at the APMC market in Navi Mumbai.

The police, however, searched the vehicle and discovered gutka and banned tobacco products valued at Rs 9.5 lakh hidden beneath the wheat bags, said an official.

The duo later told the police that they had got the banned substances as instructed by one Sunil Maheshwari of Gwalior and were to deliver them to Vashi resident Pawan Gupta.

The police have registered a case, naming the two men on the truck, Maheshwari and Gupta, the official added. PTI COR NR