Banned gutka, tobacco products worth Rs 7.39 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai; 1 held

Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) Police seized banned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 7.39 lakh from an apartment in Airoli area of Navi Mumbai township on Sunday, an official said.

One person was arrested after the police conducted a raid in the apartment at around 1 am, the official from Rabale police station said.

Following the raid, the police seized the stock of different brands of gutka and tobacco products, he said, adding a case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

The police were trying to find out from where the stock was sourced.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012. PTI COR GK