Banned gutka worth Rs 94 lakh seized in Palghar; 2 persons arrested

Palghar, Sep 10 (PTI) Police have seized gutka, a banned product, worth Rs 94 lakh and arrested two persons in this connection in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, the police on Saturday tried to intercept a container truck at Manor on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here, inspector Satish Shivarkar said.

Its driver tried to escape via a flyover towards Gujarat, but the police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials managed to stop the vehicle, he said.

They seized the gutka stock packed in 168 gunny bags and being smuggled into the state, the official said.

The police arrested the vehicle's driver and cleaner and booked them under relevant provisions, he said.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years. PTI COR GK