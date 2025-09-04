Banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 21 lakh seized in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 4 (PTI) Police have seized banned gutkha and other tobacco items valued at nearly Rs 21 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested two persons, including a tempo driver, an official said on Thursday.

The prohibited products were seized on September 3 (Wednesday) during a joint operation between the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and the Talasari police, he said.

Talking to reporters here, District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh that informed the operation was carried out following a tip-off received by LCB officials.

The intelligence suggested a tempo carrying banned gutkha and other products was en route to Mumbai via the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, he said.

Acting swiftly, police teams set up a checkpoint near an overbridge in Ibadpada village and flagged down a suspicious tempo. Upon questioning, the driver and his companion claimed the cargo belonged to two companies based in Kolhapur, said Deshmukh.

However, due to inconsistencies in their statements, police conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered gutkha and other tobacco products worth Rs 20.96 lakh which were being smuggled into Maharashtra from adjoining Gujarat, said the SP.

The two arrested individuals were identified by police as tempo driver Balu Gangawane (50) and his associate Raju Kamble (27), both residents of Sangli in western Maharashtra, he said.

The tempo used in transporting the banned substances was impounded.

An FIR has been registered against the duo at the Talasari police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Food Safety and Standards Act, and Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

The sale and consumption of gutkha, scented and flavoured tobacco is banned in Maharashtra. PTI COR RSY