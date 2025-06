Latur, Jun 1 (PTI) Police seized banned gutkha and scented tobacco products with an estimated value of Rs 1.08 lakh from a house in Latur city, officials said on Sunday.

A crime branch team seized gutkha and flavoured tobacco items from the house of Rameshwar Namdev Naikwade in Basaweshwar Chowk area on Friday and registered a case. PTI COR NSK