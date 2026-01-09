Banned gutkha worth Rs 80 lakh seized along with 14 vehicles; 10 persons arrested

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Ten persons were arrested after a gutkha smuggling racket was busted by Mumbai police, an official said on Friday.

Banned gutkha worth Rs 80 lakh as well as 14 vehicles were seized, he added.

"Acting on a tip-off received by Zone VII police that gutkha was being transported in small vehicles and stored in a vacant plot near the defunct toll plaza in Mulund, a raid was carried out. We arrested Adil Sheikh (37) and Siraj Siddique (30), from the spot, and eight others subsequently," he said.

"The seized gutkha is worth Rs 80.55 lakh, while the value of vehicles stands at Rs 1.20 crore. A case was registered at Vikhroli police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Food Safety and Standards Act. Further investigation is underway," the official added. PTI ZA BNM