Banned tobacco products seized from tempo in Thane; driver booked

Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) Banned tobacco products worth Rs 6.48 lakh were seized from a tempo in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

A team from the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane city police seized the contraband during patrolling on the Kharigaon-Mumbra toll naka road in Kalwa on the night of December 23, an official said.

He said a case has been registered against the tempo driver, Safiuddin Badruddin Khan (26) under sections 223 (disobedience to lawful order), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), section 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc.) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The police team seized tobacco products, worth Rs 6.48 lakh, and impounded the tempo, the official said. PTI COR ARU