Banned tobacco products seized, two arrested

Thane, May 15 (PTI) Wagle Estate police in the city has seized gutka or scented tobacco mix and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 40,000 and arrested two men, an official said on Thursday.

A police team intercepted a tempo on Wednesday night and found that it was transporting banned tobacco products of different brands, he said.

Tempo driver Ayush Chotelal Nigam (22) and Shivam Sitaram Nigam (22) were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 275 (sale of noxious food or drink).

Police are looking for a person named Anand Jaiswal who was allegedly connected to the illegal supply and sale of these banned substances. PTI COR KRK