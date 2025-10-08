Banned tobacco products worth Rs 13.92 lakh seized in Palghar district

Palghar, Oct 8 (PTI) The police have seized banned tobacco products valued at Rs 13.92 lakh in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on inputs, a police team intercepted a vehicle on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the early hours of Monday and recovered large quantities of scented paan masala and other banned tobacco products, he said.

The illegal tobacco products, worth Rs 13.92 lakh, were being smuggled into Palghar, the official said.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations and the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations.

“Efforts are being made to trace the source of the contraband and its intended recipients,” said Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh. PTI COR NR