Banned tobacco products worth Rs 15.6 lakh seized in Palghar; one held

Palghar, Nov 15 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have seized illegal tobacco products worth over Rs 15 lakh and arrested one person, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The seizure was made in the Talasari area on Wednesday, he said.

Suspecting transportation of illegal substances, a patrolling team checked a tempo parked on a service road along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and recovered banned tobacco products, said Palghar Rural Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

The tobacco products are valued at Rs 15.66 lakh, he said, adding that police seized the tempo and arrested its driver. PTI COR NR