Banned tobacco products worth Rs 18 lakh seized in Palghar

Palghar: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 18 lakh were seized from a truck in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

A patrolling team from Wada police station spotted the vehicle near Khandeshwari Naka around 6 am on Thursday and found a large quantity of banned tobacco products concealed inside it, an official said.

The driver, Mohammad Nasiruddin Ansari (37), a resident of Giridih, Jharkhand, was taken into custody, he said.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations," the official said.

A probe is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify the intended recipients, he added.