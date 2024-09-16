Banned tobacco products worth Rs 18 lakh seized in Palghar; two held

Palghar, Sep 16 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with banned tobacco products worth Rs 18 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team on Saturday intercepted a truck parked in Amboli village on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Saturday and found banned tobacco products loaded in the vehicle, an official said.

The police arrested the drivers, Arshad Gasuddin Khan (30) and Rambahadur BirjalalYadav (52), natives of Uttar Pradesh, and seized contraband worth Rs 18 lakh, he said.

The duo were booked under relevant provisions of the BNS and FDA regulations, the official said. PTI COR ARU