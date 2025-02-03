Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2 cr seized from godown in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 3 (PTI) Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2 crore were seized from a closed godown at Perumbavoor near here following a raid on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off received by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, a special team raided the godown near Vallam Rayons Company and confiscated around 400 bags of banned tobacco products.

The illegal stock was concealed under the guise of a plastic manufacturing company, police said.

The godown is owned by Ayub Khan, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, police added.

According to officials, the godown had been under police surveillance for some time.

Large consignments of tobacco products were transported to the facility in lorries at night before being distributed to small traders across the state, police said.

This raid follows a similar operation last month, where 500 bags of banned tobacco products and cigarettes were seized from a godown in Mudickal near here.

A detailed investigation is on, police said. PTI ARM ARM ROH