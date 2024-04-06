Banned tobacco products worth Rs 26.28 lakh seized in Thane; one held

Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) The police seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 26.28 lakh and arrested a tempo driver in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Saturday.

A team from the crime branch intercepted the tempo at the entry point to the city on Thursday afternoon and found the contraband concealed in the vehicle, the official said.

The tempo driver, Ramkrit Lattu Yadav (40), was placed under arrest, he said.

A first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and FDA regulations has been registered against the driver, the official said. PTI COR ARU