Banned tobacco products worth Rs 36.3 lakh seized in Thane district; one held

Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) Banned tobacco products worth Rs 36.3 lakh were seized from a tempo and the driver was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

A team from the Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi intercepted the vehicle in the early hours of Thursday and found that it was transporting banned tobacco products of various brands, an official said.

He said that the driver, Mohammad Yusuf Sarif Sheikh, a resident of Kausa, Mumbra, was arrested.

An FIR has been registered under sections 223 (disobedience to lawful order promulgated by a public servant), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, the official said. PTI COR ARU