Banned tobacco products worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Thane; one held

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane have seized banned tobacco products worth nearly Rs 40 lakh and arrested a person transporting them, an official said on Saturday.

The police intercepted a tempo in Shil Daighar locality on Friday and seized prohibited tobacco-laced products like pan masala from the vehicle, he said.

The seized items are worth Rs 38.77 lakh, he said, adding that the police have arrested the driver, identified as Khanayakumar Shambhu Thakur (27).

Assistant inspector Anil Rajput of Shil Daighar police station said they have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

Cops are trying to find out from where Thakur obtained the banned products and to whom he intended to deliver the stock, he said. PTI COR NR