Banned tobacco products worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Thane district; two held

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 5 lakh from a tempo and arrested two persons, an official said on Saturday.

A team from the local crime branch intercepted the tempo at Vadpe Naka in Bhiwandi on September 17, and on inspection, found the contraband, senior inspector Suresh Manore said.

The accused, Shivaji Ramkishan Gupta (26) and Shashikant Shrimuni Gupta (20), who were transporting the contraband from Nashik, were arrested.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said. PTI COR ARU