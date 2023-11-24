Banned ''Yaba'' tablets seized in Assam, 3 held

Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Three persons were arrested after banned 'Yaba' tablets were recovered from their possession in two separate operations in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

One operation was conducted in Silchar in the southern part of the state, the other was carried out in Guwahati, he said.

“Based on secret inputs, @cacharpolice carried out an anti-narcotics operation in Silchar and held one person with 50,000 YABA tablets, which were being transported from a neighbouring state. The person has been apprehended for further investigation,” Sarma wrote on X on Friday.

The other operation was carried out in Katahbari area in Guwahati.

Acting on reliable information, @STFAssam conducted an operation and recovered 29,000 tablets at Katahbari in Guwahati. Two peddlers were arrested in the incident. Kudos to @assampolice,” Sarma wrote in another post on Thursday evening.

Yaba tablets, containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, are also called ‘crazy drug’ and have been banned in India. PTI SSG BDC