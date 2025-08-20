Banned Yaba tablets valued over Rs 5 crore seized in Assam, 2 held

Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) Banned Yaba tablets worth over Rs 5 crore were seized in Assam's Sribhumi district on Wednesday, and two persons were arrested in this connection, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on a tip-off, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted by the police at Puwamara bypass, he posted on X.

The police recovered 29,400 Yaba tablets and arrested two drug peddlers, he said.

Necessary legal procedures have already been initiated, the CM said.

Yaba tablets, considered crazy medicine in Thai, are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine. PTI DG DG BDC