Banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 cr seized in Assam, woman held

Guwahati, Jan 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a woman was arrested after banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore were seized from her possession in Cachar district.

These tablets, also called ‘crazy drug’, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and have been banned in India.

In a post on X on Tuesday night, Sarma said, "Based on reliable inputs, @cacharpolice apprehended a woman and seized 20,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 3 cr from her possession." "We are squeezing the drugs network in Assam to save our youth from going down the path of misery... Kudos @assampolice... #AssamAgainstDrugs," Sarma said. PTI TR TR BDC