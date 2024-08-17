Banner torn at Ex-Minister Harish Rao's camp office, BRS blames Cong

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI) Some people believed to be workers of the ruling Congress allegedly barged into the camp office of senior BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao in Siddipet town and tore a banner demanding the legislator's resignation.

Even as Harish Rao and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged workers of Congress vandalised Siddipet MLA's official residence, the police on Saturday said there was no vandalism and just a flex banner was torn in front of the MLA's camp office.

Following a complaint by BRS leaders, a case was registered and four people were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

In a post on 'X', Harish Rao said, "Congress goons attack on Siddipet MLA’s official residence at midnight is an alarming display of lawlessness. Breaking locks and vandalizing property in such a manner is not only undemocratic but also raises serious concerns." The MLA also tagged videos showing some men entering the premises and one of them climbing atop a structure where the flex banner bearing the name of Camp Office with photos of former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and also Harish Rao, was put up and tearing it apart.

In the clip, the men were heard raising slogans ‘Jai Congress’ and demanding resignation of the MLA.

The police, rather than intervening to prevent this attack, seemingly protected the perpetrators, Harish Rao alleged and requested Telangana DGP to take immediate action against this "shocking" incident.

The Telangana government on Thursday implemented the third and final phase of crop loan waiver with an outlay of Rs 5644.24 crore, which would benefit over 4.46 lakh farmers.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who addressed a public meeting at Wyra in Khammam district, said the crop loan waiver is being implemented as per the promise made by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in 2022.

Reddy, who launched a sharp attack on the opposition parties, challenged BRS MLA T Harish Rao to quit his post as the Congress government fulfilled its promise of waiving crop loan upto Rs two lakh.

Reddy recalled that Harish Rao had earlier challenged that he would resign from his MLA post if the Congress government implemented the crop loan waiver.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao in a post on 'X' alleged hooligans associated with the Congress vandalised Siddipet MLA Harish Rao's official residence.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao said Telangana Congress has opened "Mohabbat ke Baazaar me Nafrat Ka Dookan".

"Is this what your Mohabbat ka Dookan is all about Mr @RahulGandhi? The self proclaimed saviour of the constitution." Shame !," Rama Rao said. PTI VVK GDK ROH