Bannerghatta Biological Park opens registrations for its ‘Zoo Club’

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) Shashank Rajesh always knew it would be pure science for him after Class X. He was thinking biotechnology would probably be his future. But all that changed when he let his father persuade him to sign up for the zoo club after his Board exams last year.

"I wanted him to experience the other options available for pure science stream. So, when Bannerghatta Biological Park called in for applications for its 15-day Zoo Club, I pushed him to attend," said Rajesh G G, Shashank’s father, a mechanical engineer.

His plan worked and in 15 days, Shashank said he not only knew it would be veterinary science for him, he also knew he wanted to specialise in wild animals.

"In 15 days, they managed to take us through different aspects of zoo keeping, from diet to animal behaviour, that it gave a clarity on what it could be for someone opting for a career in this field," said Shashank.

Ever since the Zoo Club started in 2017, every batch had someone who managed to zoom in on their dream job in just 15 days, said Amala M Anil, Education Officer in charge of Zoo Club at the Bannerghatta Biological Park.

"In fact, one of my first batch students is pursuing his veterinary medicine right now. He too decided on his career choice when he was undergoing the training with his," added Anil.

This year, the Zoo Club will begin on October 13, said Surya Sen, director of Bannerghatta Biological Park.

"Every Sunday, for 15 Sundays, from 10 am to 1 pm, youngsters in the age group of 10 to 18 years will get a glimpse of wildlife conservation, management, breeding and behaviour," added Sen.

Sen said usually, students from Class 7 and above participate in Zoo Club.

"It is a structured programme where about 60 students spend time understanding the different tasks involved in running a zoo," said Sen.

This year, the registration is open till October 6 and the application form is available at https://bannerughattabiopark.org/education.html.

Students are admitted on a first come, first serve basis. They will be charged a registration fee of Rs 1,000. Government school children are exempt from it, said Anil.

"I will totally recommend this to anyone who has chosen science stream and is contemplating various career options. Those 15 days will open a new window of opportunity," said Shashank. PTI JR KH