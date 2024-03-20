Banners against BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt come up in Vadoadra; party sees Congress hand

Vadoadra, Mar 20 (PTI) Banners criticising BJP's decision to renominate sitting Member of Parliament Ranjan Bhatt from the Vadodara Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat came up at different spots in the city and were quickly removed by authorities on Wednesday morning, said party leaders.

While police were tight-lipped about launching any probe, Bhatt along with Vadodara city BJP president Vijay Shah claimed police have detained two local Congress workers who were involved in putting up these banners at nearly 10 spots in Karelibaug and Harni areas on Tuesday night.

CCTV footage, which started doing rounds on social media, showed two men coming out of a van during night holding a banner. It was claimed these two men were later identified and detained by the police for questioning, but this was not confirmed by law enforcement officials.

All banners had Gujarati and Hindi messages written on them. Some had the message "Modi Tujhse Bair Nahi, Ranjan Teri Khair Nahi (We don't have a problem with PM Modi, but we will not spare Ranjan Bhatt").

Another set of banners had the text: "So BJP will impose anyone on us? People of Vadodara are feeling helpless"'. One banner mentioned "Why Gujarat Chief Minister and state BJP president are not interested in Vadodara's development".

When contacted, Lok Sabha MP Bhatt said police have already caught people who were involved in putting up these banners.

"I learnt that police have already identified people who had put these banners. Even CCTV cameras have captured the act. I don't have much details because I am busy with my campaign," said Bhatt.

Asked if it was a result of an internal strife within the BJP, Bhatt replied in the negative and said "There are no differences in the party and everyone is working together".

Congress' Vadodara city unit president Rutvij Joshi said the banners were either put up by BJP workers or common people who are against the ruling party's decision to renominate Bhatt.

Responding to Joshi's charge, BJP leader Vijay Shah claimed Congress workers were behind this act and they were detained for questioning.

"I thank police for identifying two men who were behind this. Two Congress workers - Harish Oad and Dhruvil Vasava - have been detained for questioning. They placed the banners to misguide people and give a wrong message" said Shah.

A week ago, the BJP suspended its national women's wing vice-president Dr Jyotiben Pandya from all party posts a day after Bhatt was renominated by the BJP from Vadoadra.

After the suspension, Pandya vented her anger, saying was the party's compulsion that it has given a ticket to Bhatt for the third time.

"Surat has developed, Ahmedabad has developed a lot, but Vadodara is lagging behind. What has the MP done for the development of the city?" she had told reporters in Vadodara. PTI COR PJT PD RSY