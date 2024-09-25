Banners targeting ‘illegal’ Bangladeshi immigrants surface in Thane villages; FIRs registered

Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) Police have registered two cases after banners targeting “illegal” immigrants belonging to a particular community from Bangladesh were put up in two villages in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The banners, found at the entrance of two villages near Bhiwandi, warned “illegal” immigrants from the neighbouring nation against entering the area and asked house owners to share details of such individuals living as tenants in their properties, the official said.

Police are yet to ascertain who put up the banners, he said.

The Kongaon and Narpoli police stations have registered FIRs under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 223, (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. PTI COR NR