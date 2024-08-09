Banning onion export was a mistake, I apologise for it, says Ajit Pawar during pre-poll yatra

Nashik, Aug 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the Centre's move to ban onion export late last year was a mistake and the decision had cost the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance dearly in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, a major producer of the bulbous crop.

Seeking to woo female voters ahead of the assembly polls, Pawar, during his ongoing mass outreach programme, announced that the first instalment under the government's flagship scheme for women, Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, will be released on August 17.

On December 8, 2023, the central government banned export of onions till March 31, 2024, to curb price surge, drawing protests from farmers in the state. In March, the export ban was extended till further orders, but it was lifted in early May just days before polling in Maharashtra's onion belt.

"I admit that onion export ban was a mistake and apologise for that. There will be no onion export ban again . I have told the central government and we in the state government have agreed that there will be no onion export ban," Pawar said.

The NCP president was addressing a gathering in Niphad in Nashik district, a major onion production hub, on the second day of his "Jan Samman Yatra", which has been launched ahead of the assembly polls which are due in October.

The 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) performed poorly in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, where it won just 17 of the 48 seats -- BJP 9, Shiv Sena 7 and NCP 1.

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, interacted with farmers, women, and paithani saree (famous handloom sarees that originated in Maharashtrian) workers during the yatra.

The deputy CM, who announced the Ladki Bahin Yojana in his budget presented in June-end, said empowerment of women was a key focus area for his government.

The NCP's 'Jan Sanman Yatra' on Friday travelled through Niphad, Lasalgaon and Yeola towns of Nashik district in north Maharashtra.

Addressing women and farmers, the deputy CM highlighted the benefits of recently launched welfare schemes of the Maharashtra government and assured all possible support to address their concerns.

Pawar specifically talked about the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and underlined how this ambitious scheme will turn out to be a game changer for lakhs of sisters, mother and daughters in Maharashtra.

Under the scheme announced in June, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65 will receive a stipend of Rs 1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Highlighting the challenges faced by poor women and importance of empowering them, he promised that eligible beneficiaries will receive the first instalment under the scheme on August 17.

Addressing the beneficiaries of the scheme, the finance minister said, "I have authorised the transfer of Rs 6,000 crore for two months' instalments for you before starting this yatra." Referring to opposition parties who have questioned the financial feasibility of the scheme, Pawar maintained Maharashtra has enough funds to implement the programme whose annual outlay has been pegged at Rs 46,000 crore.

Seeking votes in the assembly polls which are due in October, the NCP president insisted that victory of the ruling alliance was necessary for continuation of the scheme.

"If you support us in attaining power once again, we will be able to continue this scheme; otherwise, it may be discontinued," he said.

The Mahayuti government has put special focus on women and girls, and launched welfare schemes targeted at them, said the deputy CM.

In this context, Pawar mentioned schemes like free education for girls and providing financial assistance to women to buy pink e-rickshaws. Another scheme, "Lek Ladki", welcomes the birth of a girl child and gives financial assistance to her till the age of 18. PTI MR RSY