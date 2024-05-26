Bansgaon neglected by BJP's 'double anyay sarkar', Mirzapur's brass workers overlooked: Congress

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why his "double anyay sarkar" failed to provide basic infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh's Bansgaon and questioned him on Mirzapur's brass workers being left out of the BJP regime's schemes.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posed several questions to the prime minister ahead of his rallies in Uttar Pradesh, also asking why optical cable fibre connection has not been provided to every village yet.

"Today's questions for the outgoing prime minister's Uttar Pradesh visit: Why has the BJP's double anyay sarkar failed to provide essential infrastructure in Bansgaon? Why have Mirzapur's brass workers been left out by the Modi sarkar's schemes?" Ramesh asked.

"What happened to the outgoing prime minister's promise of optic fibre connections for every village?" he said in a post on X.

The prime minister addressed several poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh, including in Mirzapur.

Providing details, Ramesh said Bansgaon district has suffered great neglect at the hands of the BJP's "double anyay sarkar", a reference to BJP leaders' use of "double-engine" government when their party is in power both in the state and at the Centre.

The Bansgaon-Rudrapur road is still incomplete, having remained under construction for the last six to seven years, he claimed, adding that railway connectivity has also been a long-standing issue.

Although the government has sanctioned the Sahjanwan-Dohrighat railway line, it is now planning to shift the station away from Bansgaon, Ramesh claimed.

"Finally, although dozens of villages in Bansgaon district are affected by floods, they never receive any support from the government. Can the outgoing prime minister tell us why he has ignored the plight of Bansgaon's people?" he asked.

The Congress general secretary also claimed that Mirzapur's brass workers have been left out by the Modi government's "One District, One Product" scheme.

Although the scheme is supposed to encourage specialised indigenous products and crafts, only bigger and more established players have been able to avail of it, he alleged.

"The Modi sarkar has repeatedly shown their inability and/or unwillingness to support India's MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). Can the outgoing prime minister tell us why he has left Mirzapur's brass workers out of his government schemes?" he asked.

The Congress leader said the prime minister "vowed" on August 15, 2020, to provide optic fiber connections to all six lakh villages in India by 2023.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman later boasted about this ambitious scheme in her Budget speech, he claimed.

"However, four years later, the outgoing prime minister's target is nowhere in sight. Rollout has been painfully slow and the goalposts have been conveniently shifted. Why has the outgoing prime minister abandoned this crucial scheme?" Ramesh asked.

Addressing a poll rally in Mirzapur, Modi targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying it defamed Mirzapur and turned the entire state and the Purvanchal region into a "safe hideout" for the mafia.

He also branded the opposition INDIA bloc as "communal and casteist" and claimed it has decided to change the Constitution to give reservation to Muslims.

Training his guns at the Samajwadi Party, Modi said people associated with it have an "animosity" towards law and order.

"People associated with the Samajwadi Party have '36 ka ankara (animosity)' with law and order. The Samajwadi Party people used to release captured terrorists and the Samajwadi Party government suspended police officials for catching terrorists," Modi claimed while addressing a poll meeting in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Apna Dal's Mirzapur candidate Anupriya Patel and its Robertsganj nominee Rinki Kol.

Accusing the Samajwadi Party of defaming Mirzapur and "turning entire Uttar Pradesh and Purvanchal into a safe hideout for the mafia", he said people used to shake with fear during the Samajwadi Party government but, under the BJP regime, the mafia shakes with fear.

While the Samajwadi Party-Congress is dedicated to vote bank, Modi is dedicated to rights of backwards and the poor, he asserted.

Later, the prime minister addressed rallies in Deoria and Mau, where he claimed claimed that "jihadis" from across the border are supporting the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, which are appealing for "vote jihad" here.

Addressing an election rally in support of the BJP's Bansgaon and Deoria candidates, the prime minister alleged that the INDIA bloc does not want to take the country forward but back by several decades.

"Their agenda is not the development of India," Modi said.

"In Pakistan, 'duas (prayers)' are being made for the INDI alliance of Samajwadi Party and Congress. Jihadis across the border are supporting them. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are making an appeal for 'vote jihad' here," the prime minister said in an apparent reference to a remark by an INDIA bloc candidate.

Modi also claimed that the INDIA bloc parties will rewrite the Constitution to provide reservation on the basis of religion and alleged they want to turn the country's majority community into second-class citizens. PTI SKC SZM