Bansuri Swaraj gives notice in LS pointing out alleged inaccuracies in Rahul's speech

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj gave a notice in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, pointing out alleged inaccuracies in the speech made by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the House.

Asked by Speaker Om Birla about it, Swaraj said Gandhi made certain "inaccurate" statements in his speech on Monday, and urged the Chair to take cognisance of her notice.

After Gandhi's speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress leader of making "untruthful" claims about a host of issues, including the Agnipath scheme and the compensation paid to locals in Ayodhya.

Under Direction 115 of the Speaker, a member wishing to point out any mistake or inaccuracy in a statement made by a minister or any other member can, before referring to the matter in the House, write to the Speaker pointing out the particulars of the mistake or the inaccuracy and seek permission to raise the issue.

The member may place before the speaker such evidence as that she or he have in support of the allegation.

The speaker can bring the matter to the notice of the minister or the member concerned to ascertain the factual position.

Significant portions of the Congress leader's speech were expunged from the records early this morning by the Chair. PTI NAB IJT