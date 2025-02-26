Banu Mushtaq's story collection on International Booker Prize longlist is proud moment: CM

Bengaluru: Banu Mushtaq's Kannada short story collection making it to the International Booker Prize longlist is a true honor for the state's language and culture, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

Karnataka-based writer, activist and lawyer Banu Mushtaq's short story collection 'Heart Lamp', translated from Kannada to English by Deepa Bhasthi, was on Tuesday longlisted for the International Booker Prize 2025 in London.

"A proud moment for Kannada literature! Banu Mushtaq's Kannada short story collection has made it to the International Booker Prize longlist — a true honor for our language and culture!" Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

This recognition will pave the way for global appreciation of Kannada storytelling, he said as he wished her his heartfelt congratulations.

Chosen among 13 worldwide titles, Mushtaq's work appealed to the judges for its "witty, vivid, colloquial, moving and excoriating" style of capturing portraits of family and community tensions.

It marks the first time a Kannada title has made it to the longlist of the GBP 50,000 literary prize — divided between author and translator.