BAP MLA detained in Jaipur on charges of corruption

Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Sunday detained Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Jaikrishn Patel in a corruption case, officials said on Sunday.

A team of the ACB went to the MLA's quarters in Jyoti Nagar after a complaint that demanded a bribe. He was detained and brought to the ACB headquarters for questioning.

ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Mehreda will divulge further details in a press conference in the evening, they added.

Patel is a first-time MLA from the tribal dominated Bagidora assembly constituency of Banswara district.