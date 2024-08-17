BAP MLA's car damaged in stone pelting incident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Jaikrishna Patel's car was damaged in a stone pelting incident in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered in the matter.

On Thursday night, unidentified persons pelted stones on Patel's car near Barjadia village in Anandpuri police station area. A rear window of the car was broken in the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitendra Patidar said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Patel, the MLA from Bagidora, a case has been registered in the matter under sections 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324 (2) (mischief leading to loss or damage to the amount of Rs 20,000 to 1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Banswara Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bhardwaj said searches are being carried out to nab the accused. PTI AG DIV DIV