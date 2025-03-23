BAPS head Pramukh Swami Maharaj contributed greatly to India's cultural renaissance: Shekhawat

Ahmedabad, Mar 23 (PTI) Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) head Pramukh Swami Maharaj contributed significantly to the changing role of India, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here on Sunday.

Shekhawat was speaking at the launch of the book 'Santvibhuti Pramukh Swami Maharaj' authored by Mahamahopadhyay Swami Bhadreshdasji and published by Sahitya Akademi on the revered spiritual leader who passed away in 2016.

India's culture has remained unbroken, intact and eternal because of the "people who left their homes wearing saffron clothes", the Union minister said referring to sages and saints.

Shekhawat said the country's economy had improved and the world was once again looking at India with hope.

"The country is going through a phase of cultural renaissance. The life and work of Pramukh Swami Maharaj have contributed a lot in changing the role of India and accelerating this change, Whatever Pramukh Swami said was eternal wisdom, and it was filled with love, so it found its way into people's hearts," the minister said.

Pramukh Swami was perhaps sent by God at this crucial time when the cultural scenario of India is changing, its respect has increased and it is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shekhawat said.

India's saints have kept its culture new and ensured the tradition carried on by them cannot be eroded in '"Kalyug" despite attacks, intellectual pollution and conspiracies, he said.

"In this era of mental deficiency, when the greatest need was to strengthen this saint tradition to take care of this great culture of India, the work done by Pramukh Swami Maharaj in creating a team of such suitable people is the greatest service to our culture," the Union minister said.

He built many temples, and the one built in the UAE stands proudly there, Shekhawat added.

As per the book's blurb, it introduces the magnificent and divine culture of India, with seven chapters elaborating the works of Pramukh Swami for the welfare of the world. PTI KA BNM