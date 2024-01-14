BAPS Swaminarayan gets invitation for Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Ahmedabad-based BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, renowned worldwide for its iconic temples, has received an invitation for the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, sources said on Sunday.

A group of seers from the sanstha will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' in the holy city on January 22, they said.

It is learnt that the invitation has been extended to the top leadership of the sanstha.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu values of faith, service and global harmony, according to its official website.

The invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple was "received a few days ago," a source told PTI.

The consecration ceremony will take place on January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries.

The sanstha has also built a grand temple in Abu Dhabi in UAE which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on February 14. PTI KND NB NB