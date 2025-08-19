BAPSA says student molested on JNU campus by delivery agent

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) on Tuesday alleged that a female student had been sexually harassed by a delivery executive on JNU campus.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration was yet to respond to the claim.

BAPSA said that on Monday, around 10.50 pm on the campus's Paschimabad Road staff quarters, a delivery executive accosted a female student and began masturbating in front of her.

"This horrific act has left the survivor deeply traumatised and once again exposes the serious failure of campus security," the student group said in a statement.

BAPSA JNU president Avichal Warke told PTI that the victim had not filed any formal complaint with the police.

He said that the group had requested CCTV footage from the spot, but the visuals of the accused were not clear.

"We demand action from the administration and more safety on the campus," Warke said.

The group alleged that the absence of mandatory registration for delivery personnel, coupled with inadequate and untrained security staff, has created conditions for such incidents to take place.

BAPSA also linked the alleged harassment to a wider climate of insecurity on campus.

On Monday, the students alleged that casteist and misogynist slurs were found scribbled on one of the desks of Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.